Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 2,615 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $26,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,899,000 after acquiring an additional 299,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after acquiring an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $77.13 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

