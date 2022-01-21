Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $160,000 in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.