Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 4,089 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NYSE MXL opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -399.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

