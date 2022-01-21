Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 7,415 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 229,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 158,179 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magnite by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNI opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 675.84 and a beta of 2.22. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

