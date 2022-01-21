Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OAS. Truist Financial raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $132.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.45. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $144.10.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. The firm had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

