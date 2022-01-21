MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.33.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of TSE:MAG traded down C$1.32 on Friday, reaching C$19.18. 164,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.46. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.23. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$319,228.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
