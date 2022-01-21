MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE:MAG traded down C$1.32 on Friday, reaching C$19.18. 164,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.46. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.23. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.1761129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$319,228.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.