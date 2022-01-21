Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,896. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $902.45 million, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.