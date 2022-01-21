Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,470,000 Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIERU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter worth $368,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,641,000.

NASDAQ SIERU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $12.08.

