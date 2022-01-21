Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $119,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $147,000.

LICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $8.11 on Friday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Li-Cycle Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

