Magnetar Financial LLC Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $139.13 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

