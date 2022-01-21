Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at $17,438,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at $15,066,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at $14,929,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at $12,575,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at $11,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

YTPG opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.