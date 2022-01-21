Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 51,296 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,493 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 172,413 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 55,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

SNN opened at $34.24 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

