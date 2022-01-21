Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADERU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 35.5% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:ADERU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.09.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

