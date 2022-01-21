MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $184.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Patsy I. Rust bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

