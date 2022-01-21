Maple (MPL) Price Reaches $11.22 on Top Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Maple has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $37.67 million and $1.43 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $11.22 or 0.00030392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00048975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006051 BTC.

About Maple

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,357,511 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.