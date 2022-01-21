MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 78,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $989.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

