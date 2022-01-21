Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.75.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.25 and a 200-day moving average of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Marriott International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 457.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,926 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

