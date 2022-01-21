Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.18.

Shares of MLM opened at $391.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.38 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.