Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells $1,780,823.38 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.80 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

