Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Shares in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at $159,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $16.85 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HMHC shares. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

