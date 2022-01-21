Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 271,762 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in KT were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KT in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in KT by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in KT in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KT in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

KT stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.82. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 4.17%.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

