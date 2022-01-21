Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 71,464 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,464 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $662.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.