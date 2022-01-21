Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 221,188 First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 221,188 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at $18,802,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in First BanCorp. by 19.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in First BanCorp. by 43.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 513,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBP opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

FBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

