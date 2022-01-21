Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.60 Million Stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,531 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Gannett were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gannett by 675.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 94,335 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,598,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gannett by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gannett by 450.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gannett by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 33,308 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $800.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

