Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the second quarter worth $255,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter worth $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 148.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $20.32 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1447 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

