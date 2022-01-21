Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.94.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.21. 73,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,603. The firm has a market cap of $355.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.16 and a 200 day moving average of $355.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

