Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will announce sales of $25.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.87 million to $25.20 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $109.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.95 million to $109.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $154.28 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $174.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.40. Matterport has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $809,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $953,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

