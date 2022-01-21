Maverix Metals Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE:MMX opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$7.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$861.94 million and a PE ratio of 27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 12.93.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.24 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

