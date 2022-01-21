MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MDU Resources have underperformed the industry in the past year. Also, its construction materials products are marketed despite stiff competition in terms of price, service, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines, power generation and transmission facilities are added woes. Strict government regulations and seasonality of operations also act as headwinds. Plus, cyber security threat might affect its operations. However, the utility continues benefiting from its two-platform business model. It is expanding operations through strategic acquisitions and remains poised to gain from an increasing backlog in the construction segment. The utility's planned investments will strengthen its infrastructure and improve the reliability of its services, helping it serve the growing customer base more effectively.”

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,332,000 after buying an additional 576,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,474,000 after buying an additional 2,727,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 720,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,105,000 after purchasing an additional 195,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,629,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 257,164 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

