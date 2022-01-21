Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Medifast were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Medifast during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Medifast by 74.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $197.26 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.48 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.70 and a 200 day moving average of $223.79.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Medifast’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

