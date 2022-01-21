Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $129.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.65.

Medtronic stock opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

