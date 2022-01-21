Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) PT Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MLCO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.73.

MLCO stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

