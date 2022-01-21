Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.51

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 1252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

MCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,178,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.