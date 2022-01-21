Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 26,133 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.82% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI opened at $29.22 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

