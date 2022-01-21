Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,516.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after buying an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $238.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.43 and a 200-day moving average of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

