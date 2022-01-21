Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.02 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,552 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.