Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.41 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 66.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after acquiring an additional 126,039 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.7% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.59.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $257.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

