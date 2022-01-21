Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,133 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,475,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,470,000 after acquiring an additional 636,257 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,943,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,226,000 after buying an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 66,506 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAU opened at $31.01 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59.

