Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,862 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $375.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.40 and a 200 day moving average of $354.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

