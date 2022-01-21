Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,500 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $150.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

