Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 312,055 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 312,055 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after buying an additional 4,672,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of -188.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

