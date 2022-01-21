Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of VIVO opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $907.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after purchasing an additional 638,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 480,066 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 123,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

