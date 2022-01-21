Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.23 EPS.

MTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.94.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

