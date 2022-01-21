Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.23 EPS.
MTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.33.
Meritage Homes stock opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.94.
In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.