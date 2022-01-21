Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,043 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.79 and a 12-month high of $87.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

