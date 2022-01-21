Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 150.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $19.30 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

