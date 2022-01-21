Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $139.01 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443,976 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $139,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $49.67.

