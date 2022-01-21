Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $147.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

