Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $435.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

