Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.83.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

