Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 187.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $367,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $58.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

